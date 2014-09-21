BRIEF-Marine Harvest board member Troeim resigns

OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest ASA
* Tor Olav Trøim has notified Marine Harvest ASA that he resign as Director with immediate effect
* The Board intends to call an Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company in order to elect a new Director to replace Mr. Trøim.
* Geveran Trading Co. Ltd. has informed the Nomination Committee that their candidate is Mr. Ørjan Svanevik.
* Mr. Svanevik is an employee of the Seatankers-group. He was previously Managing Director for the investment advisory Oavik Capital.