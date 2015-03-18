FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marine Harvest says bond incentive plan can go ahead
March 18, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest says bond incentive plan can go ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa : Mhg

* Announces status of voluntary incentive payment offer to convert the EUR 350 million 2.375 per cent 2018 convertible bond

* Condition precedent for completing voluntary incentive payment offer is satisfied

* ABG Sundal Collier and Credit Suisse are managing the voluntary incentive payment offer. The acceptance period will run till 19 March 2015 at 5:00 pm CET (unless extended), with settlement of the voluntary incentive payment offer being made on or about 25 March 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

