Fish farmer Marine Harvest expands in Chile
September 15, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Fish farmer Marine Harvest expands in Chile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Norway’s Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, is expanding its activities by buying additional production facilities in Chile, the company said on Monday.

Marine Harvest has signed a deal to acquire 40,000 tonnes of annual farming capacity from the bankrupt Acuinova Chile S.A. for a total price of $120 million.

The agreement includes a hatchery, a smolt facility, 36 sea water licences and a primary and secondary processing facility, all located in Chile’s Region XI. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
