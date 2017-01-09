FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Marine Harvest to resume Norway-China exports in Q1 or Q2 -CEO
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 9, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Marine Harvest to resume Norway-China exports in Q1 or Q2 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa Chief Executive Alf Helge Aarskog told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference on Monday:

* Expects company to resume exports of Norwegian salmon to China in Q1 or Q2. Exports made possible by the recent normalisation of diplomatic and political ties

* "It's a market with great potential, so we have high hopes for China."

* Reiterates forecast of global salmon supply to rise by about 3 percent in 2017

* Says price of Norwegian farmed salmon hasn't hit an upper limit despite surge in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.