March 31, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

EU regulators object to Marine Harvest's early closing of Morpol deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 31 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest fish farmer Marine Harvest could be fined up to 10 percent of its global turnover for finalising its takeover of fish processor Morpol ahead of European Union regulatory approval, the European Commission said on Monday.

“In the Commission’s preliminary view, Marine Harvest has failed to notify its project to acquire Morpol to the Commission before it was implemented, in breach of the EU Merger Regulation,” the EU competition regulator said.

Under EU rules, companies have to seek EU approval before closing takeover deals.

Marine Harvest bought 48.5 percent of fish processor Morpol to gain a key position in Germany’s smoked salmon market.

The Commission, which cleared the deal with conditions in September last year, said the Norwegian company closed the takeover four days after it was signed and eight months before it requested EU approval. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
