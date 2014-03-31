UPDATE 1-Marine Harvest doesn't expect significant EU fine over Morpol deal

(Adds spokesman quotes, details)

OSLO, March 31 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest fish farmer, said on Monday that it does not expect an investigation by the European Commission into its purchase of fish processor Morpol to result in a significant fine.

The Commission, which cleared the deal with conditions in September, said the Norwegian company closed the takeover four days after it was signed and eight months before it requested European Union approval.

“The investigation proceedings ... may lead to a monetary fine for the infringement of the suspension obligation and of the notification requirement under the European Merger Regulation. Marine Harvest does not expect such fine to be material,” the company said in a statement.

Marine Harvest could be fined up to 10 percent of its annual global turnover for finalising the takeover ahead of EU regulatory approval, the Commission said earlier on Monday.

The company said that the investigation does not affect the approval granted by the EU’s executive for the acquisition of 48.5 percent of Morpol, which helped Marine Harvest to gain a key position in Germany’s smoked salmon market.

“What’s clear is that the transaction will not be reversed, but that we could be fined up to 10 percent of our revenue,” Marine Harvest spokesman Ola Helge Hjetland told Reuters.

“Our advisers in the transaction are of a different opinion than the Commission. It’s too early to be conclusive on that (fine size) now,” he added.

Marine Harvest has until April 24 to respond in writing to the Commission’s preliminary findings.

Shares in Marine Harvest were down 2.3 percent at 67.5 Norwegian crowns by 1218 GMT, lagging a flat Oslo benchmark index. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Goodman)