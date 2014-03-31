Marine Harvest doesn't expect EU fine over Morpol to be "material"

OSLO, March 31 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest fish farmer, said on Monday it didn’t expect a probe by the European Commission into its purchase of fish processor Morpol to result in a material fine.

“The investigation proceedings... may lead to a monetary fine for the infringement of the suspension obligation and of the notification requirement under the European Merger Regulation. Marine Harvest does not expect such fine to be material,” the company said in a statement.

Marine Harvest could be fined up to 10 percent of its annual global turnover for finalising the takeover ahead of EU regulatory approval, the EU Commission said earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)