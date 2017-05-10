FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marine Harvest CFO: Hard to see big salmon supply growth in coming years
May 10, 2017 / 7:22 AM / 3 months ago

Marine Harvest CFO: Hard to see big salmon supply growth in coming years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 10 (Reuters) -

** CFO Ivan Vindheim of the world's biggest salmon farmer, Marine Harvest, says it's hard to see where significant global salmon supply growth could come from in coming years

** Estimates global supply growth 1-5 pct in 2017, or 3 percent as a mid-point, up from minus 1 to plus 4 percent in the previous quarter

** CFO sees limited supply growth in 2018 and 2019 as well

** CFO says supply-demand balance looks favourable to prices

** Prices were record high in Q1, market reference price in Norway EUR 7.27 per kilo (NOK 65.32 per kilo), up 11.5 pct from Q1 2016

** Despite high prices CFO says about demand for salmon: "all-in-all the response is great at this level, actually better than we thought some months ago"

** Global supply fell 4 percent in first quarter vs first quarter in 2016

** Competitor Salmar also ups its outlook for global supply output by 1 percentage points for 2017 to 3 percent (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

