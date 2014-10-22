FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marine Harvest Q3 operational EBIT beats forecast, guidance unchanged
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 22, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Marine Harvest Q3 operational EBIT beats forecast, guidance unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, posted higher-than-expected third quarter core earnings on Wednesday and confirmed its full-year harvest volume guidance.

Operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 912 million crowns ($139 million) from 836 million crowns a year earlier, beating forecast for 872 million crowns in a Reuters poll..

The figure is also higher than its preliminary operational EBIT of 870 million crowns reported on Oct. 14..

The group kept unchanged its forecast for a total harvest volume of 414,000 tonnes in 2014, and said it expects to harvest 430,000 tonnes in 2015, excluding the expected 15,000 tonne production in Acuinova.

It announced a quarterly dividend of 1.10 crowns per share. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
