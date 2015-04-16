BRIEF-Marine Harvest q1 operating profit drops below forecast

April 16 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa

* Operational EBIT for the group was approximately NOK 910 million in q1 2015 (NOK 1,090 million in q1 2014) vs Reuters poll of NOK 950 million

* Harvest volume was 99,000 tonnes of salmon including the Chilean operation vs Reuters poll of 92,222 tonnes

* Excluding the Chilean operation, harvest volume was 83,000 tonnes, equal to the company’s guiding for the quarter

* Total operational EBIT per kg through the value chain were approximately as follows for the main sources of origin: Norway NOK 12.6, Scotland NOK 2.6, Canada NOK 4.8

* Reported net interest bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately NOK 7,600 million at the end of the quarter. The quarterly movement in NIBD was impacted by about NOK 2,500 million as a result of the successful outcome of the voluntary incentive payment offer to convert one of the outstanding convertible bonds

* As a result of the previously announced contemplated merger between Marine Harvest Chile and AquaChile, the business unit is reported separately as discontinued operations. The result from the business unit is hence not impacting operational EBIT. Marine Harvest Chile harvested a total of 16 thousand tonnes and the operations held for sale reported an operational EBIT of about NOK -50 million in the first quarter

* Normal depreciation would have been about NOK 50 million in the quarter, which implies a normalised operational EBIT of NOK -100 million. The results in Chile were impacted by exceptional mortality in the amount of NOK 51 million

* The full Q1 2015 report will be released on 29 April at 0700 CET