Marine Harvest raises dividend after Q1
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 29, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Marine Harvest raises dividend after Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest fish farmer, raised its quarterly dividend on Wednesday but said that challenging market conditions in the Americas remains a concern.

The firm, part of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen’s business empire, said its first-quarter operational earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to 932 million crowns from 970 million crowns a year earlier, and slightly above a preliminary figure released earlier this month.

The firm said it will pay a quarterly dividend of 1.3 crowns per share, above the 1.2 it paid three months earlier.

It said it expects to harvest 374,000 tonnes this year, or about 440,000 tonnes including discontinued operations. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

