REFILE-Fish farmer Marine Harvest reports prelim Q4 results below forecast
January 21, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Fish farmer Marine Harvest reports prelim Q4 results below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day to Thursday from Wednesday in 1st para)

OSLO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The world’s largest fish farmer, Marine Harvest, reported preliminary fourth-quarter results below expectations on Thursday due to lower than expected output and a restructuring of its Scottish business.

The firm reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 850 million crowns ($95.73 million), down from 1,032 million at the same time a year ago and against expectations among analysts for 1,038 million according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company harvested 111,000 tonnes of salmon in the quarter, below its previously announced plan for 115,000 tonnes.($1 = 8.8788 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

