Marine Harvest Q4 core earnings in line with forecasts
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
January 19, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Marine Harvest Q4 core earnings in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, posted preliminary fourth quarter core earnings in line with forecasts on Monday even as it harvested more fish than investors had expected.

Its operational earnings before interest and taxes fell to 990 million crowns ($130.8 million) in the fourth quarter from 2.06 billion a year ago, meeting expectations for 984 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

It produced 105,000 tonnes of fish in the quarter, above its own guidance for 100,000 tonnes and also above market expectations for 100,600 tonnes.

The firm will publish its full fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 4. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

