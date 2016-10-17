FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Marine Harvest sees 2016, 2017 output below forecast; Q3 ahead
October 17, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Marine Harvest sees 2016, 2017 output below forecast; Q3 ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more on debt, link to poll data, details)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa

* Q3 harvest volume 97,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 94,000 tonnes)

* Q3 operational ebit eur 178 million (Reuters poll eur 172 million) vs eur 77.9 million in Q3 2015

* Updated guidance for Q4 2016 "has been reduced as a consequence of biological challenges". Fish disease and the prevalence of sea lice frequently hamper the farming of salmon

* Sees 2016 harvest of 381,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 400,000 tonnes). The Reuters poll of analysts had 2016 forecasts ranging from 399,000-401,800 tonnes

* Sees 2017 harvest of 403,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 431,000 tonnes). The Reuters poll of analysts had 2017 forecasts ranging from 413,000-452,050 tonnes

* Reported net interest bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately EUR 880 million (EUR/NOK 8.9644) at the end of the quarter

* The complete Q3 2016 report will be released on 2 November at 06:30 CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
