Fish farmer Marine Harvest Russian sanctions to pose short-term challenges

OSLO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s largest salmon farmer, said it expected Russian sanctions, which are hurting salmon exporters, to pose short-term challenges and proposed a quarterly dividend of one crown per share.

The firm’s operational earnings before interests and taxes reached 1.22 billion crowns, in line with the 1.2 billion released in a preliminary report in July, about double what they were in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)