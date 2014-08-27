FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fish farmer Marine Harvest Russian sanctions to pose short-term challenges
August 27, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Fish farmer Marine Harvest Russian sanctions to pose short-term challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s largest salmon farmer, said it expected Russian sanctions, which are hurting salmon exporters, to pose short-term challenges and proposed a quarterly dividend of one crown per share.

The firm’s operational earnings before interests and taxes reached 1.22 billion crowns, in line with the 1.2 billion released in a preliminary report in July, about double what they were in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

