FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marine Harvest Q1 earnings beat expectations, may raise volume guidance
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 14, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Marine Harvest Q1 earnings beat expectations, may raise volume guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 14 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest fish farmer, reported first quarter earnings above forecasts on Monday and said it was likely to raise its annual harvest target after quarterly figures beat its own forecasts.

Marine Harvest, part of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen’s business empire, said its operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) more than doubled to 1.075 billion crowns ($181 million), beating expectations for 1.02 billion, according to a poll of analysts.

Its harvested volumes totalled 92,000 tonnes, well above its own 80,000 guidance, due to good growth conditions in Norway, according to preliminary figures. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.