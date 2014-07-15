Norway's Marine Harvest says posts best quarterly earnings ever

OSLO, July 15 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, will post operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.2 billion crowns ($194.24 million) in the second quarter, against 901 million crowns a year ago, it said on Tuesday.

“This is the highest quarterly earnings for Marine Harvest,” the company said in a statement, ahead of its full second-quarter results on Aug. 27.

The firm harvested 114,000 tonnes of fish in the second quarter, ahead of its guidance for 109,000 tonnes. It repeated it would harvest around 417,000 tonnes this year. ($1 = 6.1779 Norwegian Kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)