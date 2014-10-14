FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fish farmer Marine Harvest Q3 beats forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 14, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

Fish farmer Marine Harvest Q3 beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, posted preliminary core earnings above forecasts on Tuesday despite an “exceptional” amount of fish that had died at its farms, cutting earnings by 60 million crowns.

Its operational earnings before interest and taxes reached 870 million crowns ($134.23 million) in the quarter, against expectations for 826 million crowns in a Reuters poll, up from 793 million a year ago.

“Exceptional mortality in the quarter impacted operational EBIT adversely by about 60 million in the quarter,” the firm said in a statement, which did not say why.

The firm will publish its full third-quarter earnings on Oct. 22.

1 US dollar = 6.4812 Norwegian krone Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Camilla Knudsen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
