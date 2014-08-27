FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marine Harvest expects salmon prices to pick up at year-end
August 27, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Marine Harvest expects salmon prices to pick up at year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest salmon farmer, expects salmon prices to start to pick up at the end of this year as it expects Russian sanctions to have a short-term effect, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“It’s definitely a short-term effect, but we think we will see a redistribution (of the salmon that should have been exported to Russia), and demand in other regions will take the rest,” Alf-Helge Aarskog said after presenting the firm’s quarterly results.

“We expect salmon prices to start to pick up at the end this year.”

Prices have fallen from around 40 Norwegian crowns before the Russian sanctions to around 31-32 Norwegian crowns. Norway is the world’s biggest salmon producer and Russia is its largest market. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

