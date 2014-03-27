FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marine Harvest sells UK assets for $203 mln
March 27, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Marine Harvest sells UK assets for $203 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian salmon farmer Marine Harvest agreed to sell its farming assets in Britain’s Shetland and Orkney Islands to Cooke Aquaculture Inc. for 122.5 million pounds ($203 million), including debt, it said on Thursday.

The firm, the world’s biggest fish farmer, expects to book a gain of 300 million crowns ($49.62 million) on the deal and said the sale would increase its potential dividend capacity for the first quarter.

$1 = 6.0462 Norwegian Krones Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik

