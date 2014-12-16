FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wartsila buys L-3 Marine Systems for $356 mln
December 16, 2014

Wartsila buys L-3 Marine Systems for $356 mln

HELSINKI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Finnish ship engine and power plant maker Wartsila on Tuesday said it has agreed to buy L-3 Marine Systems from L-3 Holding for an enterprise value of 285 million euros ($356 million).

The company, which is seen generating about 400 million euros of sales this year, delivers automation and navigation systems for marine and offshore markets.

Wartsila said it would finance the deal from its cash resources and credit facilities. The acquisition, which subject to authority approval, is expected to be closed during the second quarter of 2015.

Wartsila shares rose 2.6 percent after the announcement. ($1 = 0.7998 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Keith Weir)

