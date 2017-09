OSLO, July 29 (Reuters) - Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen bought another 19.69 million shares in salmon farmer Marine Harvest, raising his stake to 29.4 percent, the company said.

Oslo-born Fredriksen bought the shares, worth about 0.5 percent of the company, for 117.6 million Norwegian crowns ($19.89 million), the firm said. ($1 = 5.9136 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)