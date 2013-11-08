FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's Marine Harvest buys up a quarter of rival Grieg Seafood
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Norway's Marine Harvest buys up a quarter of rival Grieg Seafood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest fish farmer, bought a 25.8 percent stake in rival Grieg Seafood at 22 crowns a share, a 23.6 percent premium on the stock’s last close, the firms said on Friday.

The transaction for 28.8 million shares is worth 634 million crowns ($105.11 million), valuing the company at 2.45 billion crowns.

Grieg Seafood shares jumped 25 percent to 22.3 crowns a share in early trade on Friday. ($1 = 6.0319 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.