UPDATE 1-Marine Harvest buys into fish processor Morpol
December 17, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Marine Harvest buys into fish processor Morpol

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Buying 48.5 percent stake for 938 million Norwegian crowns

* To pay mix of cash and shares, also selling new shares

* To bid for rest of Morpol shares (Adds detail)

OSLO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian group Marine Harvest is to buy 48.5 percent of fish processor Morpol for 938 million Norwegian crowns ($166 million) to gain a key position in Germany’s smoked salmon market.

Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest Atlantic salmon producer, said on Monday it will buy the stake from Morpol founder and chief executive Jerzy Malek in a cash and share deal, and plans to bid for the remaining shares.

It is to pay 11.50 crowns per Morpol share, a 39 percent premium to Friday’s close. Some 513 million crowns of the price will be paid in cash and the rest in Marine Harvest shares.

To raise the cash needed for the deal, Marine Harvest said it will issue 425 million crowns of new shares to a firm controlled by its biggest shareholder, shipping tycoon John Fredriksen.

Morpol, which specialises in smoked and marinated salmon with a focus on Germany, is present in 39 countries, operates processing or distribution facilities in Britain, France, Germany and Poland, and has sales offices as far as Japan and the United States. ($1 = 5.6328 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Dan Lalor)

