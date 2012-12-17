FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marine Harvest buys 48.5 pct of Morpol in cash and share deal
December 17, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Marine Harvest buys 48.5 pct of Morpol in cash and share deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s Marine Harvest agreed to buy a 48.5 percent stake in salmon processor Morpol for 11.50 Norwegian crowns per share, 39 percent above its last close, the firm said on Monday.

Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest Atlantic salmon producer, also plans to bid for the rest of Morpol’s shares, it said in a statement to the Oslo bourse.

Marine Harvest will buy the shares from Friendmall Ltd. and Bazmonta Holding Ltd. for 937.6 million crowns ($166.45 million), of which 512.6 million will be paid in cash and the rest in Marine Harvest shares.

$1 = 5.6328 Norwegian krones Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

