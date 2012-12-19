FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marine Harvest completes acquisition of Morpol shares
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 19, 2012 / 8:58 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest completes acquisition of Morpol shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest

* Transaction to buy 48.5 percent of Morpol ASA has been completed and Marine Harvest’s share capital has been increased by NOK 125,400,790.50 through the issuance of 167,201,054 new shares in the two related share capital increases.

* The two share capital increases have been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and following such registration Marine Harvest ASA has a share capital of NOK 2,811,256,197.75 divided into 3,748,341,597 shares each with a par value of NOK 0.75.

* Marine Harvest intends to submit a mandatory offer for the remaining shares in Morpol based at an offer price of NOK 11.50 per share.

* Such offer will be submitted within the 4 weeks period required by the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
