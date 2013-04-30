FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marine Harvest to issue EUR350 mln 5-yr convertible bond
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2013 / 3:50 PM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Marine Harvest to issue EUR350 mln 5-yr convertible bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - MARINE HARVEST ASA

* Marine Harvest intends to issue EUR 350 million in principal amount of convertible bonds with a five-year tenor.

* The proceeds from the Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes including possible acquisition of Cermaq ASA

* The senior unsecured Bonds are convertible into common shares of the Company. The Bonds are expected to have an annual coupon in the range of 1.625% - 2.375% payable semi-annually in arrear and a conversion premium of 30% - 35% over the reference price of NOK 6.00, the closing price of the Company’s shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange on 30 April 2013.

* The Bonds will be issued and redeemed at 100% of their principal amount and will, unless previously redeemed, converted or purchased and cancelled, mature in 2018.

* Marine Harvest has the right to call the Bonds after approximately three years if the value of the Marine Harvest shares underlying one Bond on the Oslo Stock Exchange (translated into EUR) exceeds, for a specified period of time, 130% of the principal amount of a Bond.

* The Bonds will be issued under the Board’s authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of 4 June 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.