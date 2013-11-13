BRIEF-Marine Harvest to convert bonds into shares

OSLO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - MARINE HARVEST ASA :

* Marine Harvest has notified the trustee for the convertible bond, Norsk Tillitsmann ASA, that clause 10.2 in the loan agreement has been fulfilled as the Marine Harvest share price for at least twenty days out of a period of thirty consecutive trading days has exceeded 130 percent of the current conversion price of the bonds, and that Marine Harvest is exercising its right to redeem the bond at par value plus accrued interest.

* The loan agreement provides the bondholders the period up to and including 21 November to convert their bonds into shares.

* The remaining outstanding loan amount is EUR 224.9 million and the current conversion price is EUR 0.6443 per share.

* If bondholders decide to convert all remaining bonds into shares, Marine Harvest will issue about 356 million new shares. Bonds that are not converted into shares will be redeemed at par value plus accrued interest. Final settlement date is December 11, 2013.