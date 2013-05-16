FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marine Harvest may consider raising Cermaq bid - Chairman
May 16, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

Marine Harvest may consider raising Cermaq bid - Chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 16 (Reuters) - Fish farmer Marine Harvest may consider raising its proposed $1.7 billion bid for rival Cermaq if the company would only give up its own attempt to take over fish feed firm Copeinca, its Chairman said.

“Marine Harvest is willing to consider making a higher offer for Cermaq than the current 105 crowns per share bid,” Marine Harvest Chairman Ole-Eirik Leroey told daily Dagens Naeringsliv on Thursday.

However, the deal remains up in the air after the Norwegian government, which owns 43.5 percent of Cermaq, rejected the Marine Harvest approach and said it would vote for the Copeinca deal instead.

The outcome now hinges on minority shareholders, some of whom said Cermaq should stop its $730 million Copeinca bid and talk to Marine Harvest instead.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik

