May 15, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

Marine Harvest to abandon Cermaq bid if Copeinca deal goes ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 15 (Reuters) - Fish farmer Marine Harvest will abandon its hostile bid for fellow farmer Cermaq and sell its stake in the firm if Cermaq’s general annual meeting approves the takeover of Peruvian fishmeal firm Copeinca , it said on Wednesday.

If Cermaq’s general annual meeting opposes the transaction, however, Marine Harvest would continue to bid for Cermaq, but this time without requiring the Norwegian government’s support, as it previously had said.

Acceptance of the bid by 33.4 percent of all shareholders would be enough, given “the very positive reaction from the private shareholders of Cermaq to a bid being launched”.

Marine Harvest’s announcement comes after the Norwegian government, the largest shareholder in Cermaq, has said it would back Cermaq’s takeover of Copeinca. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

