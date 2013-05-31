FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marine Harvest raises bid for Cermaq
May 31, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 4 years

Marine Harvest raises bid for Cermaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 31 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest fish farmer, raised its bid for rival Cermaq to 107 Norwegian crowns a share from a preliminary 105 crowns in a cash and share offer, it said on Friday.

Marine Harvest, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, said the bid was conditional on getting 50 percent of the shares, although it reserved the right to lower this to 33.4 percent.

The bid, which is below Cermaq’s last closing price of 111.5 crowns, values the company at 9.9 billion crowns ($1.70 billion).

$1 = 5.8271 Norwegian kroner Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

