OSLO, June 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian salmon farmer Marine Harvest has appointed Ivan Vindheim as its new financial officer, replacing Joergen Kristian Andersen, the company said on Tuesday.

“The change of CFO is a result of the need to have the CFO function located together with the rest of the Group Management at the headquarter in Bergen,” Marine Harvest said.

Vindheim will take up his new position on Aug. 1.

 (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)