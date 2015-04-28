RPT-Marine Harvest affected by Chile volcano

(Repeats to alerts)

OSLO, April 28 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest

* Volcanic material and landslides in Chile have affected operations adversely.

* In this incident 6.8 million fry, 2.4 million eyed eggs and around 3,700 broodstock have been lost.

* Our preliminary assessment is that insurance proceeds related to physical assets will exceed asset net book values.

* Our stocking plans and expected harvest volumes for 2015 and 2016 will not be affected by the aforementioned events.

For more on the company, click (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)