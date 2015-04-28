FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marine Harvest affected by Chile volcano
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 28, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Marine Harvest affected by Chile volcano

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 28 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest

* Volcanic material and landslides in Chile have affected operations adversely.

* In this incident 6.8 million fry, 2.4 million eyed eggs and around 3,700 broodstock have been lost.

* Our preliminary assessment is that insurance proceeds related to physical assets will exceed asset net book values.

* Our stocking plans and expected harvest volumes for 2015 and 2016 will not be affected by the aforementioned events.

For more on the company, click (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
