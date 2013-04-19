FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marine Harvest sees improving markets, reinstates dividend
April 19, 2013 / 6:56 AM / in 4 years

Marine Harvest sees improving markets, reinstates dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 19 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed Marine Harvest , the world’s biggest Atlantic salmon producer, proposed a 0.1 crown ($0.02) extraordinary dividend on Friday, in a sign of improving market conditions.

“The reinstatement of a dividend in Marine Harvest should be seen as a sign that the Board of Marine Harvest has confidence in the Company’s current financial situation and looks positively on the Company’s expected future cash flow,” it said in a statement.

“The proposal is backed by the current favourable market for European salmon combined with an expectation of a tight market during the next couple of years.” ($1 = 5.8081 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

