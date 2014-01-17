FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fish farmer Marine Harvest Q4 core earnings lag forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 17, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

Fish farmer Marine Harvest Q4 core earnings lag forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, booked lower-than-expected core earnings in the fourth quarter, while its volumes of harvested fish were slightly higher than expected.

In a preliminary statement released ahead of its full results on Feb. 5, the firm said its earnings before interests and taxes rose to 990 million crowns ($160.11 million) from 64 million a year ago, but against expectations for 1.11 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its volume of harvested fish in the same period was 103,000 tonnes against expectations for 100,567 tonnes. The firm did not give reasons as to what drove the results in the quarter.

Marine Harvest also said the listing of the company’s ordinary shares on the New Yrok Stock Exchange would take place “on or about” 28 January.

$1 = 6.1831 Norwegian kroner Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Camilla Knudsen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
