BRIEF-Marine Harvest in financing deal with Grieg shares
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest in financing deal with Grieg shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest

* Marine Harvest ASA has sold 28,826,736 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA at NOK 22 per share.

* Marine Harvest has further entered into forward agreements to purchase the same number of shares with settlement on 14 January 2014 at NOK 22 per share.

* Marine Harvest will further compensate relevant counterparty interest expenses. Following the transactions Marine Harvest has exposure to the same number of shares as previously announced constituting 25.8161% of the share capital in Grieg Seafood. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
