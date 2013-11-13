BRIEF-Marine Harvest in financing deal with Grieg shares

OSLO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest

* Marine Harvest ASA has sold 28,826,736 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA at NOK 22 per share.

* Marine Harvest has further entered into forward agreements to purchase the same number of shares with settlement on 14 January 2014 at NOK 22 per share.

* Marine Harvest will further compensate relevant counterparty interest expenses. Following the transactions Marine Harvest has exposure to the same number of shares as previously announced constituting 25.8161% of the share capital in Grieg Seafood. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)