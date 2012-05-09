UPDATE 1-Marine Harvest sees global salmon output rising sharply

* Global salmon supplies to jump 27 pct yr/yr in Q2

* Chile and Norway have both sharply raised output

* Lifts own 2012 guidance to 380,000 tonnes, from 360,000 tonnes

OSLO, May 9 (Reuters) -

Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest Atlantic salmon producer, expects global supplies to rise sharply this year as the world’s top growers benefit from production fillips, and raised its own guidance for full-year output.

Production in Chile is rebounding rapidly after an epidemic, while Norway, which accounts for 60 percent of the global output, is benefiting from a mild winter.

As a result, both the Chile and Norway reference price fell over 34 percent in the first quarter year-on-year, Marine Harvest said on Wednesday, adding it expected global supplies would rise up to 27 percent in the second quarter.

“The high global supplies expected in the second and third quarters of 2012 will further test the strength of the market,” said Marine Harvest, part owned by billionaire shipping tycoon John Fredriksen. “The full price drop has already reached the consumers and triggered strong growth rates in consumption.”

Marine Harvest’s first-quarter output rose 28.6 percent, trailing the a 33 percent rise in global production.

The company, which has managed to find new markets, said it was having difficulties in China, the world’s second biggest economy, due to the country’s sour trade relations with Norway.

In 2010, the Norwegian Noble committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to imprisoned Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, inciting Chinese anger and claims Norway was interfering in its domestic affairs.

Marine Harvest lifted its own 2012 output forecast to 380,000 tonnes from 360,000 tonnes, guiding above market expectations for 365,750 tonnes. ($1 = 5.8366 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Dan Lalor)