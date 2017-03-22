REFILE-Marine Harvest: big gains for senior executives after share option exercise

(Corrects spelling mistate in headline)

OSLO, March 22 (Reuters) - ** Fish farmer Marine Harvest , the world's largest, said on Wednesday senior executives have exercised 697,348 options in Marine Harvest, corresponding to 697,348 shares at a strike price of NOK 42.63 per share under its share option plan from 2013 ** On the same date, March 21, Marine Harvest purchased 697,348 own shares at a price of NOK 141.10 per share to settle its obligation to deliver the shares and vs closing price of NOK 141.3 ** Among the executives CEO Alf-Helge Aarskog exercised 118,510 options and CFO Ivan Vindheim exercised 67,234 options at the strike price of NOK 42.63 ** The Board of Directors of Marine Harvest awarded 1.2 million options under its senior executive share option scheme with effect from 2013 to the current participants in the option scheme ** The number of options shall be reduced if the profit through exercise of options in a year exceeds two times the fixed annual salary of the option holder ** Accordingly, the number of options has been reduced to 697,348 options to comply with this provision

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)