RPT-Marine Harvest Q1 profit misses forecast as prices fall
April 18, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Marine Harvest Q1 profit misses forecast as prices fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 18 (Reuters) - The world’s largest fish farmer, Marine Harvest, said first-quarter operating profit fell sharply even as harvested volumes were ahead of plan as salmon prices fell.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (operational EBIT) was around 270 million Norwegian crowns ($47.03 million), the firm said on Wednesday, shy of market expectations for 311 million crowns and also down from 963 million a year earlier.

Total harvested volumes were 97,000 tonnes, ahead of the firm’s guidance for 89,000 tonnes and compared with analysts expectations of 92,850 tonnes. ($1 = 5.7412 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

