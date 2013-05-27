Marine Harvest says in ongoing talks with Cermaq over bid

OSLO, May 27 (Reuters) - Fish farmer Marine Harvest is in talks with Cermaq and key Cermaq shareholders regarding its hostile bid on the company but these discussions have so far not led to a solution, the world’s largest fish farmer said on Monday.

“If no material progress is made shortly, Marine Harvest intends to immediately launch its original offer of NOK 104 - with 50 % cash settlement subject to an acceptance level giving Marine Harvest an ownership interest above 33.4%,” the firm said in a statement.