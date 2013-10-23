FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marine Harvest lifts production guidance and sees strong market
October 23, 2013 / 5:22 AM / 4 years ago

Marine Harvest lifts production guidance and sees strong market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest fish farmer, delivered third-quarter earnings in line with previous guidance on Wednesday, while the company lifted it’s production forecast for 2013 and 2014 to respectively 340,000 and 405,000 tonnes.

The fish farmer expects to harvest 99,600 tonnes in the fourth quarter 2013.

Its operating profit jumped to 793 million Norwegian crowns from a year earlier level of 73 million, in line with a preliminary 790 million crowns announced on Oct. 18.

“The strong market outlook encourages us, and Marine Harvest is well positioned to take advantage of it. As a consequence of our good results this quarter we are proposing a dividend of NOK 0.075 per share for the third quarter”, says CEO Alf-Helge Aarskog. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

