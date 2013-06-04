FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fish farmer Marine Harvest to restructure, cut jobs in Europe
June 4, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

Fish farmer Marine Harvest to restructure, cut jobs in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 4 (Reuters) - The world’s largest fish farmer Marine Harvest said on Tuesday it will restructure its value added products business in Europe and may cut up to 450 jobs.

The firm said that after the restructuring it will have a total of eight production sites in France, the Benelux and Poland. It currently has 13 sites in these countries.

Marine Harvest said it will book a 27 million euros provision related to the restructuring in the second quarter earnings. (Reporting by via Helsinki newsroom)

