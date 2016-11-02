Marine Harvest CEO: industry needs new technology to reach growth targets

OSLO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Norway's fish farming industry needs radically new technology to reach its ambitious long-term growth targets, Alf-Helge Aarskog, the CEO of the world biggest fish farmer, Marine Harvest, told an earnings presentation on Wednesday:

** "If you talk about the politicians' ambition to produce five to ten times more salmon in Norway in the future, then we will need to see some radically new technology" ** Says sea lice and viruses are preventing fish farming companies to grow fish stocks ** "This is a major challenge for Marine Harvest and for the industry as a whole. There is no opportunity to grow in Norway this year" ** Marine Harvest expects own production to drop 10 percent in 2016 compared to 2015 and predicted Norwegian salmon industry's production to drop 4 percent ** CEO says drop in production due to sea lice and viruses hitting fish stocks ** CEO says biological challenges are a huge problem, adding that even if the sea lice problem went away today, the existing methods would not be sufficient to carry future growth ambitions ** CEO says vaccines against sea lice could help a bit, but wouldn't improve the situation radically ** "I think we will have to see some radical new technology, which could shield against both sea lice and viruses" ** CEO says he hoped that at least some of 40 technologies currently being tested would succeed ** "To find out we need to start to try them and that is highly important for the future of this industry" ** Norway, the world's biggest salmon producer, has a long-term ambition to raise salmon production to about 5 million tonnes in 2050 from around 1.07 million tonnes in 2016 but growth has stalled the recent years and 2016 production is near flat since 2012 (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche)