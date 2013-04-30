UPDATE 1-Fish farmer Marine Harvest sees strong demand ahead

* Fish prices to stay high at least through 2014

* May raise capex, plans solid dividends

* Chile market trouble create investment opportunity (Adds outlook, guidance, company quotes)

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, raised its forecasts on Tuesday due to higher salmon prices and predicted a strong market ahead, and unveiled plans to list its shares in the United States to tap strong investor demand.

Oslo-listed Marine Harvest, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, said salmon prices would stay high at least through 2014 due to strong demand pushing profits higher as volumes fall due to problems in Chile, where farming troubles were creating investment opportunities.

“A balanced market will provide the possibility to fund significant growth, capex and reintroduction of solid dividend payments,” it said. “The board anticipates a material improvement in operating profit in the second quarter, and strong results for the full year.”

The firm lifted its guidance for return on capital employed to 12 percent from 10 percent, well above last year’s 3.22 percent as it expects fish prices to be around 34 Norwegian crowns per kilogram this year versus 26 crowns in the fourth quarter of last year.

It added that infectious salmon anaemia disease in Chile, the world’s second biggest salmon farmer after Norway, was not affecting its operations and it would raise its spending to keep its stock healthy.

In the first quarter its operating profit jumped to 482 million crowns ($82.39 million) from 276 million a year earlier, even as its harvested volumes fell by 17 percent.

For the full year, it predicted harvest volumes of 350,000 tonnes, below last year’s 393,000 tonnes, but at much higher prices.

Marine Harvest’s shares have risen 102 percent over the past 12 months. ($1=5.8503 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)