Marine Harvest prelim Q2 earnings rise to NOK 900 mln

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest fish farmer, reported preliminary operating profit of 900 million Norwegian crowns ($147.72 million) in the second quarter, up from 231 million in the year-ago period.

The firm harvested 79,000 tonnes of salmon over the same period, slightly below its own forecast of 80,000 tonnes it released in the first quarter of 2012.

Marine Harvest said it had resolved to discontinue the smoked salmon operations in Chile, resulting in a restructuring charge of $6 million.

Marine Harvest will publish its full first-quarter results on Aug. 21. ($1 = 6.0926 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)