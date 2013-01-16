FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marine Harvest prel. Q4 core earnings fell more than expected
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 16, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Marine Harvest prel. Q4 core earnings fell more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest Atlantic salmon producer, said core earnings fell about 85 percent in the fourth quarter, more than analysts expected, as salmon prices stayed low.

Operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the group declined to about 60 million crowns ($10.78 million) in the October-December period from 403 million crowns a year ago, it said on Wednesday in a preliminary earnings update.

Analyst had on average seen operational EBIT down 60 percent to 163 million crowns.

Total volumes was 103,000 tonnes of fish compared to its guidance for 101,000 tonnes.

“The result from Norway was positively impacted by the strongly improved market conditions from the end of the fourth quarter, which has continued into 2013,” it said.

Marine Harvest, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, it due to report its full quarterly report on Feb. 6. ($1 = 5.5652 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

