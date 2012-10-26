FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marine Harvest sees sharply lower volumes in 2013
October 26, 2012 / 5:16 AM / 5 years ago

Marine Harvest sees sharply lower volumes in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest Atlantic salmon producer, expects production volumes to fall sharply next year and will invest 800 million crowns ($138.68 million) in a new feed unit to diversify its business, it said on Friday.

For the full year, the firms expects to harvest 390,000 tonnes of gutted weight, up a touch from an earlier forecast for 380,000 tonnes, but sees volumes falling to 350,000 tonnes in 2013.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected 368,000 tonnes for next year.

It said third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the group declined to 73 million Norwegian crowns in the July-September period from 457 million crowns a year ago.

The firm reported preliminary third-quarter figures on Oct. 9.

$1 = 5.7686 Norwegian krones Reporting by Victoria Klesty

