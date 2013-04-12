FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marine Harvest's prelim Q1 earnings lag fcast
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 12, 2013 / 5:26 AM / in 4 years

Marine Harvest's prelim Q1 earnings lag fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 12 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest fish farmer, reported preliminary core earnings in the first quarter that were slightly under expectations at 480 million crowns ($83.71 million) compared with an average of 490 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll.

The firm harvested 80,000 tonnes of salmon over the same period, slightly above its own forecast of 75,000 tonnes it released in the fourth quarter of 2012, and the 76,000 tonnes seen in the Reuters poll.

Marine Harvest will publish its full first-quarter results on April 30.

$1 = 5.7344 Norwegian kroner Reporting by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.