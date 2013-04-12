Marine Harvest's prelim Q1 earnings lag fcast

OSLO, April 12 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest fish farmer, reported preliminary core earnings in the first quarter that were slightly under expectations at 480 million crowns ($83.71 million) compared with an average of 490 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll.

The firm harvested 80,000 tonnes of salmon over the same period, slightly above its own forecast of 75,000 tonnes it released in the fourth quarter of 2012, and the 76,000 tonnes seen in the Reuters poll.

Marine Harvest will publish its full first-quarter results on April 30.