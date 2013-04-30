FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fish farmer Marine Harvest sees strong 2013 earnings
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 30, 2013 / 4:31 AM / in 4 years

Fish farmer Marine Harvest sees strong 2013 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, expects continued strong demand for salmon and solid earnings for the year, it said as it reported first-quarter earnings in line with a preliminary guidance.

“The board expects a well-balanced supply/demand situation which is likely to lead to high global salmon prices,” it said.

The company said its first-quarter earnings before interest and taxes came in at 482 million Norwegian crowns ($82.39 million), slightly above the 480 million that was reported on a preliminary basis on April 12.

The firm said earlier it had harvested 80,000 tonnes of salmon over the same period, slightly above its own forecast of 75,000 tonnes it released in the fourth quarter of 2012, and the 76,000 tonnes seen in a Reuters poll.

“The board anticipates a material improvement in operating profit in the second quarter, and strong results for the full year,” Marine Harvest said.

$1 = 5.8503 Norwegian krones Reporting by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.